Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Rick's avatar
Rick
8m

I especially enjoyed your distinction between mostly European Countries and the USA regarding "trust" of the govt.

American Culture grew out of a serious and deserved "distrust."

I think this might be the most important idea in your post today.

Welcome back to sunny AZ.

Let's get Biggs and Company elected.

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Michele Munn's avatar
Michele Munn
10m

Who's Jelly Roll?

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