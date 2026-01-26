I’ve spent too much time talking about Minnesota lately - a state that makes up less than two percent of all Electoral College votes; then again, maybe if that state wasn’t responsible for so much of the malaise and “resistance” in this country, I wouldn’t feel compelled to address every last scandal, like:

Just when you think things can’t get worse in the Twin Cities, they do. Psychos trying to plow over agents in cars, hotheads getting into physical altercations with officers while armed (with the outraged wondering why they have itchy trigger fingers), and now, the revelation of internal planning portraying this violence as anything but organic.

What does the Insurrection Act Do?

Good question. The Insurrection Act of 1807 gives special power to the President to use the military or federalize a state’s National Guard to quell civil disorder aimed at overthrowing or disrupting the federal government’s authority by non-peaceful means. Many presidents have invoked it, primarily during Reconstruction or in the desegregation era. Kennedy invoked it during the Ole Miss (my alma mater) race riots, and the most recent time it was used, it was the kind and gentle George H. W. Bush who invoked it in 1992 to squash the L.A. riots. It was invoked on May 1 at the behest of Governor Wilson, and by the end of the day, the riots had mostly dispersed. Under this invocation, over 3,000 active military personnel and another 10,000 Guardsmen were called in to take care of what normal law enforcement operations could not.

The first usage of such power happened 13 years before the formalization of the current Insurrection Act, when President George Washington put down the Whiskey Rebellion in Pennsylvania in 1794. Every time it has been invoked, it has achieved its purpose.

Democrats are getting crushed in the long game, so they need a martyr. They’re willing to sacrifice as many white leftists as will step forward to “die by ICE” to finally get their home run moment in which the rank-and-file person will come to view Trump’s law enforcement efforts as Gestapo tactics designed to prop up an authoritarian state. Frankly, I’m not sure what President Trump is waiting on; he wouldn’t be the first president to use the Insurrection Act, and if he’s holding out for fear of negative midterm impacts, then his advisors should tell him midterms suck anyway:

This Chaos is Clearly Planned

X user RazörFist drives this point home above; why don’t we see this sort of upheaval in Texas, where nearly a quarter of ICE arrests occur? It’s not like Austin is some sort of sane place, yet no riots there. Oh, that’s right - Texas’s Governor isn’t embroiled in a fraud scandal implicating up to nine billion dollars in swindled taxpayer funds or busy sheltering Somalis who are busy replicating their shithole country on American soil every day.