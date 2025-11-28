So much has happened since my Wednesday article outlining what peace between Russia and Ukraine would mean for those of us living in the nation responsible for fixing the rest of the world’s problems. That very day, an Afghan national shot two West Virginia National Guard soldiers, resulting in the death of one.

Before I get too deep into today’s piece, let it be known that the seditious six, especially Elissa Slotkin, have the blood of these Americans on their hands.

This gnawed at millions of Americans eating turkey together yesterday, and apparently bothered the president as well.

Late last night, President Trump let out the above post on Truth Social, highlighting his plans to:

Permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries

Terminate all of the millions of Biden-era illegal admissions

Remove dead-weight (probably people who do nothing but collect benefits or espouse anti-American beliefs)

End all benefits to non-citizens

Denaturalize problem cases

Promote reverse migration

First off - beautiful words, Mr. President. I know you’ll be opposed by the judiciary that constantly acts against the interests of Americans, but also trust this post was made with the knowledge that you can impact at least some of these things. In the balance of this article, I will assess the political dynamics of this policy position for the near-term and long-term, and also outline which of those positions I believe are most likely to succeed.

NEAR-TERM POLITICAL IMPACT

This won’t be what you want to hear, but the pursuit of the goals stated above will only marginally impact the 2026 midterms. These goals are red meat for the MAGA base and may serve to bolster support, which would prevent slippage of leaner red seats and make sure nothing wild happens with any safe GOP seats that may be held by weak candidates, but it is clear next year’s midterms (barring world-shaping events we haven’t lived through yet) will be down to Santa Claus items:

Cheaper gas

Cheaper groceries

Less inflation

Better cost of living

Personally, I think it’s a damn shame that the experiment for liberty has come down to which side can offer short-term savings rather than long-term opportunity and an environment to thrive made possible by getting the government out of the way, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles in today’s America. To Trump’s credit, the electorate considers immigration “solved” under Trump and doesn’t give it the same weight for the midterms as they would have given it if Kamala Harris were in the White House today presiding over the same open borders Biden did.

In summary, these moves will help bolster base support and reduce stress over seats the GOP should hold anyway. It will also give a boost to statewide slates like those in Arizona looking to dispose of the Hobbs regime up and down the ballot.

LONG-TERM POLITICAL IMPACT