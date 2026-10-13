Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
14h

Seth Keshel is one of the best election analysts out there because he looks beneath the headlines and works through the numbers that decide races. His House forecast gives Republicans a fighting chance without pretending the historical headwinds disappear. His Senate analysis forces readers to count the seats Democrats must actually win, rather than surrender to a generic national narrative. That discipline matters to Trump’s agenda and everyone working to preserve a Republican Congress. Don’t confuse confident television predictions with electoral arithmetic. Examine registration, participation, incumbency, and the individual contests. Keshel’s value is in making that arithmetic visible. Believe the numbers, and make the pundits explain theirs.

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BTeboe's avatar
BTeboe
13h

The only analysis I look at and regard as more accurate is yours Seth. I pay no attention to the lame stream media and their constant lies and propaganda. Keep up the good work.

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