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Leonard Wechsler
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Keep in mind that in a lot of the New York City Metropolitan area, a lot of the Democratic voters are Jewish. And many of them are sort of beginning to notice anti-Semitic demonstrations nearby. It might not make THAT much of a difference in 2026 but if it continues it will become far more definitive in later election years.

Also, several of the Democratic Reps are Jews themselves. If they are primaried, this could also create more cognitive dissonance and start to shatter things. Add to that, the loss of several House seats from the 2030 census and changes could be far greater.

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