Author’s Note: This overview aims to identify seats that are not competitive in 2026, so resources can be allocated appropriately and with maximum impact. I will pass through the map in the same way I did for the 2024 election cycle, starting in the east and ending in the west.

The assessment for the 2026 House race begins the same way assessing the 2024 Electoral College did - by eliminating safe red and blue races in order to spot the leaners and decisive races. My analysis of those races will follow the diagnosis of safe races, and the delay will be prudent because the primaries are much more important for the races that are still up in the air.

Previous:

Mid-Atlantic

New England

Pennsylvania

Virginia

INTRODUCTION

Unsurprisingly, New York’s U.S. House seats are heavily gerrymandered to give New York City much more power of the state’s delegation than it should have. This will remain the case despite the notable working-class minority shift toward President Trump in the 2024 election, as the five boroughs and the surrounding counties to the north still have plenty of white leftists to divide between boundary lines. Governor Kathy Hochul has already played gerrymandering games in recent years, and probably will again ahead of the 2028 cycle unless otherwise impeded by courts.

Here is my evaluation of New York’s 2024 presidential election:

Analysis

NEW YORK

NY-1: Nicholas LaLota (R), running for 3rd term, +10.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-2: Andrew Garbarino (R), running for 4th term, +19.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-5: Gregory Meeks (D), running for 16th term, +45.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-6: Grace Meng (D), running for 8th term, +23.1% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-7: Open seat, Nydia Velazquez (D) retiring, +56.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

NY-8: Hakeem Jeffries (D), running for 8th term and to be House Speaker if Democrats win the majority, +50.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-9: Yvette Clark (D), running for 11th term, +48.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-10: Dan Goldman (D), running for 3rd term, +67.3% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-11: Nicole Malliotakis (R), running for 4th term, +28.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-12: Open seat, Jerrold Nadler (D) retiring, +61.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE DEM

NY-13: Adriano Espaillat (D), running for 6th term, +67.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-14: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), running for 5th term, +38.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-15: Ritchie Torres (D), running for 4th term, +55.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-16: George Latimer (D), running for 2nd term, +53.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-18: Pat Ryan (D), running for 4th term, +14.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-20: Paul Tonko (D), running for 10th term, +22.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-21: Open seat, Elise Stefanik (R) retiring, +24.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

NY-22: John Mannion (D), running for 2nd term, +9.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-23: Nick Langworthy (R), running for 3rd term, +31.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-24: Claudia Tenney (R), running for 4th term, +31.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-25: Joseph Morelle (D), running for 6th term, +21.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NY-26: Tim Kennedy (D), running for 3rd term, +30.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NEW YORK SUMMARY

Democrat 16

Republican 6

Leaner 3 (NY-3, NY-4, NY-19)

Decisive 1 (NY-17)

Future analysis, with safe seats accounted for, will drill down on NY-17 (decisive), as well as NY-3, NY-4, and NY-19 (Democrat leaners). Republicans would be wise to invest their resources in races that can be won, with well-established midterm dynamics hampering the president’s party accounted for.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.