I recently reiterated four points that I believe will make our country live or die in the long run:

A sovereign nation requires sovereign borders and immigration policy that benefits citizens

A functioning and self-reliant nation does not give away its industries to other nations (trade policy)

A healthy nation does not beat itself into oblivion by serving as the world’s police and security force

A just nation practices harsh anti-corruption measures against domestic actors, including moving to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections

The Supreme Court is America’s “Truman Show” Capt. Seth Keshel · Jul 1 Look, I’m glad that the President’s authority to fire entrenched bureaucrats has been confirmed, and I’m also glad that women’s sports have a lot more clarity as to what is permissible, and what is not. I am certainly pleased with the Callais decision Read full story

The two most perilous predicaments for our country, based on my list of four guidelines above are most certainly uncontrolled immigration and corrupt elections. The immigration (both legal and illegal) provides the fuel for the corrupt elections by making it easier for anti-American candidates to win. After all, there is enough risk and hard work involved in rigging a competitive election. Import a Third World electorate and reduce the share of white, tax-paying Americans, and you have a much easier mission. Stealing an election in California is no longer difficult in most places given the overwhelming demographic change. Remember, demographics include more than race, skin color, and ethnicity:

Lame-brained leftist commenters generally believe that demographics refers only to color of skin. This is why they’ve been obsessed with Texas for decades and focused on the non-Hispanic white number in each passing census. They are wrong, because the definition is “the quantifiable statistics of a given population.” Vermont has a population that is over 90% white, yet is a thirty-point blue state when it comes to presidential baselines. They have great racial demographics for Republicans, but terrible socioeconomic and ideological ones. Republicans face not only terrible racial demographics in Georgia, with a nearly non-existent Latino population (which should trend right heavily in coming decades), a nearly 30% black population, and what is now a suburban metro Atlanta area that is rapidly trending left.

Executive Action and Judicial Activism

I get frustrated with online commenters on platforms like X when they focus only on negativity, dwell on setbacks, and act as if the Trump 47 administration is incompetent or owned by outside entities. They irritate me because they primarily know how to drive the outrage cycle (in full bloom with the Tyler Robinson trial ongoing) and also because they selectively scrutinize every action through an inaccurate lens. Pursuant to my two key points - immigration and elections - the administration has left practically no stone unturned in seeking the most drastic impacts possible.

At last year’s Freedom Caucus summit in Dallas, which I attended with Rachel, Tom Homan made a comment along the lines of:

If you are happy with the deportation numbers, wait until 2026 and 2027. They’ll make this year (2025) look like child’s play.

Now we have a new DHS Secretary quietly deporting as many as 3,200 per day. Last year, figures were indicating self-deportations were coming in three times higher than deportations. Deport one guy, three family members leave. Now, that number will slow as lone wolves are deported and the rest hunker down and try to wait out the administration, but imagine math like this.

3,200 deportations per day + 9,600 self-deportations per day = 12,800 removals per day

Times seven days in a week…

89,600

Times 52 weeks…

4,659,200

Times 2.5 years…

11,648,000

Now, let me calm everyone. That pace is not sustainable for the reasons mentioned above; however, the One Big Beautiful Bill (which online know-it-alls decried) massively funded the immigration enforcement operation, so I think they’ll be able to process even more than 3,200 deportations per day if the administration sticks to the goal.

Right now, the street raids are gone and with it, the optics motivating white liberals to jump in front of law enforcement officials and rally confused suburban moderates to vote against something this country desperately needs.

Clearly, the administration is serious about cleaning up the problem of illegal invasion and as evidenced by the President’s attempt to end birthright citizenship - legal invasion as well.

Had Trump succeeded in getting that past Amy Coney Barrett, we’d be building statues of him right now. And then we have the issue of fair elections, which have really been resisted by Congress and the courts. Here’s Trump’s first executive order on elections:

Now here is the breakdown of his attempt to rein in cheat-by-mail, which coincided perfectly with the California primary disaster:

All of these have been successfully resisted and tied up in court, and I don’t need to elaborate on the Senate’s refusal to pass a simple bill with 75/25 (at minimum) support to simply begin the process of righting the ship of election corruption and, most critically, the lack of public confidence in said institution. The point here is that President Trump has clearly not thrown in the towel on giving Americans a system of elections that can be trusted and one that resembles elections held in almost every other nation. We aren’t asking for much, after all.

So today we woke up to the news that he canned two Democrat members of the “bipartisan” Election Assistance Commission: