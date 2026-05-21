Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
7h

The lesson from Appalachia is simple: Democrats can pile up votes in urban enclaves, but outside those quarantined zones, their brand is poison. These are the voters the modern Left mocked, regulated, lectured, outsourced, drugged, ignored, and then expected to keep voting Democrat because grandpa did. Those days are over. West Virginia is gone. Tennessee is locked down. Kentucky is one redistricting cycle away from wiping out the last safe Democrat island. Republicans should not waste money chasing ghosts here. Bank the seats, protect the margins, and send resources to true battlegrounds. Appalachia already rendered its verdict: America First country.

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Truth Seeker's avatar
Truth Seeker
5h

It is no secret that every DJT endorsement plummeled the opposition in the "races" a couple days ago. To say the least that bodes favorably for the mid-terms. Might one suggest it assures victory? P Burne disclosed spending 100 million of his personal wealth to expose the election theft of 2020, in excrutiating detail. It does appear that the machine based theft is curtailed.

The future bodes favorable.

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