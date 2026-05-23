Author’s Note: This overview aims to identify seats that are not competitive in 2026, so resources can be allocated appropriately and with maximum impact. I will pass through the map in the same way I did for the 2024 election cycle, starting in the east and ending in the west.

The assessment for the 2026 House race begins the same way assessing the 2024 Electoral College did - by eliminating safe red and blue races in order to spot the leaners and decisive races. My analysis of those races will follow the diagnosis of safe races, and the delay will be prudent because the primaries are much more important for the races that are still up in the air.

Previous:

Appalachia (KY, TN, WV)

Georgia

Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, NJ)

New England (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

New York

Pennsylvania

Virginia

INTRODUCTION

I have been waiting for South Carolina to figure out what it wants to do about redistricting post-Callais; unfortunately for the rest of us, they’ve decided to do the Dixiecrat caving routine common with emasculated Southern politicians and allow Jim Clyburn to survive for another term in a district drawn to select a candidate based on the color of his skin (and not the content of his character).

The Republicans may have room to expand in both states as soon as the 2028 cycle, but the maps are sturdy for this cycle and easy to predict. North Carolina recently redrew the boundaries of NC-1 and its bordering districts, and as such, I am not including previous margins from 2024 for that state.

Here are my evaluations of each state’s 2024 presidential election:

BOOK RECOMMENDATION

For my readers, a strong recommendation for historian Larry Schweikart’s latest:

Order Book

Analysis

NORTH CAROLINA

NC-2: Deborah Ross (D), running for 4th term - SAFE

NC-3: Greg Murphy (R), running for 5th term - SAFE

NC-4: Valerie Foushee (D), running for 3rd term - SAFE

NC-5: Virginia Foxx (R), running for 12th term - SAFE

NC-6: Addison McDowell (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

NC-7: David Rouzer (R), running for 7th term - SAFE

NC-8: Mark Harris (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

NC-9: Richard Hudson (R), running for 8th term - SAFE

NC-10: Pat Harrigan (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

NC-11: Chuck Edwards (R), running for 3rd term - SAFE

NC-12: Alma Adams (D), running for 8th term - SAFE

NC-13: Brad Knott (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

NC-14: Tim Moore (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

SOUTH CAROLINA

SC-1: Open seat, Nancy Mace (R) retiring, +16.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

SC-2: Joe Wilson (R), running for 14th term, +19.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

SC-3: Sheri Biggs (R), running for 2nd term, +46.5% margin in 2024 - SAFE

SC-4: William Timmons (R), running for 5th term, +22.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

SC-5: Open seat, Ralph Norman (R) retiring, +27.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

SC-6: Jim Clyburn (D), running for 18th term, +22.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

SC-7: Russell Fry (R), running for 3rd term, +30.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

CAROLINAS SUMMARY

Democrat 4

Republican 16

Leaner 1 (NC-1)

Future analysis, with safe seats accounted for, will drill down on NC-1 (Democrat leaner). Republicans would be wise to invest their resources in races that can be won elsewhere, with well-established midterm dynamics hampering the president’s party accounted for.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.