Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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R. Elliott's avatar
R. Elliott
2h

Wonderful work.

What would we do without your talent and experience - you are a blessing to us all.

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1 reply by Capt. Seth Keshel
Kelly Donivan's avatar
Kelly Donivan
3h

Thank you for the book recommendation.

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