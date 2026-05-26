Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann
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The Industrial Midwest is Trump country because Trump says out loud what the ruling-class machine wants memory-holed. They shipped away the jobs, opened the border, let fentanyl and chaos pour into working-class towns, then sneered when Americans noticed their communities changing in real time. Trump’s 2024 line hit because it captured the whole absurd collapse: They are eating the dogs, they are eating the cats, they are eating the pets!—and the elites still demand silence. Keshel is right: target the winnable Michigan and Ohio races, fix rotten election laws, and stop letting weak Republicans waste the battlefield. America First means survival here.

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