Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Chat
Donate
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
August 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds
My monthly update capturing true approval ratings from 7 critical states in the most fireproof analytical model there is.
Aug 9
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
74
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
August 2025 Voter Registration by Party Updates for Key 2026 and 2028 Battlegrounds
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
8
Storm Clouds: Trump’s Mid-Decade Census will Turn into a War
The nation’s origins tie to grievances over representation, so it is only logical that its survival clings to resuming that same fight.
Aug 8
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
85
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
Storm Clouds: Trump’s Mid-Decade Census will Turn into a War
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
The California Plan to Redistrict for 2026 is a Pipe Dream, and Here’s Why
If you’re looking for doom and inaccurate information, slide right on past my article. If you’d like facts, law, and realism, read on.
Aug 6
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
68
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
The California Plan to Redistrict for 2026 is a Pipe Dream, and Here’s Why
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Watchman on the Wall: Eyes on Michigan Secretary of State Candidates
In one of our most important battlegrounds, two Democrats have announced their candidacy to replace on of the most notorious Secretaries of State from…
Aug 5
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
44
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
Watchman on the Wall: Eyes on Michigan Secretary of State Candidates
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
2
Captain K Replies to DNC Chair: Who’s Cheatin’ Who, and Who’s Bein’ True?
DNC chairman Ken Martin recently let the cat out of the bag on 2026 fears as he projected every Democrat sin onto his political opponents.
Aug 4
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
73
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
Captain K Replies to DNC Chair: Who’s Cheatin’ Who, and Who’s Bein’ True?
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
12
President Trump Called Me to the Front Line Four Years Ago
Candid memories of a day that changed the course of my life.
Aug 3
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
116
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
President Trump Called Me to the Front Line Four Years Ago
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
36
The Undramatic Future of Artificial Intelligence Explained: How It Will Alter the Political and Societal Landscapes
You can’t talk to someone for 5 minutes without Artificial Intelligence coming up; should we fear it and give it a place of reverence, or put it back in…
Aug 2
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
55
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
The Undramatic Future of Artificial Intelligence Explained: How It Will Alter the Political and Societal Landscapes
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
Let Me Tell You Why the U.K. Is Lowering the Voting Age to 16
It’s not about access, fairness, or the right to vote just because you’re paying taxes. It’s about control.
Aug 1
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
67
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
Let Me Tell You Why the U.K. Is Lowering the Voting Age to 16
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
13
July 2025
Texas May Have Just Saved Trump’s GOP House Majority*
(*) If upheld in court, the new maps created by the Texas legislature will doom Democrats next fall. I show you just how bad it is for them:
Jul 31
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
72
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
Texas May Have Just Saved Trump’s GOP House Majority*
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
20
The Sizzle: Carville and Evers Circle the Drain; President Trump Ruins Europe’s Summer
Around the world with more truth in a single article than you’ll gather reading the mainstream media’s propaganda pieces in a full week. I decipher…
Jul 30
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
54
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
The Sizzle: Carville and Evers Circle the Drain; President Trump Ruins Europe’s Summer
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
6
I’m With C.S. Lewis on Today’s Challenges
A Tuesday morning dose of encouragement I gathered from rereading one of my old favorites.
Jul 29
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
72
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
I’m With C.S. Lewis on Today’s Challenges
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
9
The Inside Baseball on Ohio’s Redistricting Efforts and How it Impacts the 2026 Majority
Back of the napkin math is the best math, and the kind that gets the media calling you a crackpot conspiracy theorist. Here’s how the GOP gains 2 to 3…
Jul 28
•
Capt. Seth Keshel
33
Share this post
Captain K's Corner
The Inside Baseball on Ohio’s Redistricting Efforts and How it Impacts the 2026 Majority
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
5
© 2025 Capt. Seth Keshel
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Notes
More
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts