Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Ron Wiggins's avatar
Ron Wiggins
1h

“Sadly, the Deep South (plus South Carolina) could have all but secured the midterms for the GOP with a little bit of fortitude needed to squeeze out an extra three seats…..” The truth about where we are at. It seems the Red states have no clue about what we in the Blue states are fighting against!

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John C. Lamb's avatar
John C. Lamb
2h

Insightful commentary, as usual!!

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