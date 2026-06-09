Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
6h

This is not about “competitive geography.” This is about stopping the ruling-class machine from turning the Upper Midwest into another managed-decline colony. Minnesota shows the disease: urban Marxists, migrant-politics machines, soft fraud rules, and a protected Democrat infrastructure that treats normal Americans like tax cattle. Wisconsin is the firewall. Hold WI-3, protect the GOP map, and keep Madison’s leftists and Milwaukee’s machine from dragging the state into permanent blue dependency. Republicans who chase vanity races are fools. Patriots should fight where victory matters. Secure WI-3, police the ballots, expose the machines, and make the Upper Midwest a wall against the Red-Green coalition.

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