Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

The insight here is resource discipline. Republicans do not need another fundraising circus built around safe red seats and fantasy targets. Here, the GOP’s real opportunity is converting structural advantage into actual seats while protecting against midterm drag. Missouri’s 5th is the offensive play because redistricting can turn a Democrat incumbent into a stranded relic. NE-2 is the defensive danger because Omaha is the kind of suburban, Biden-friendly, college-credentialed battlefield where Republicans often get out-messaged. Cash in everywhere else. Fight like hell there.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

Looks like people in fly over country have common sense.

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