Author’s Note: This overview aims to identify seats that are not competitive in 2026, so resources can be allocated appropriately and with maximum impact. I will pass through the map in the same way I did for the 2024 election cycle, starting in the east and ending in the west.

The assessment for the 2026 House race begins the same way assessing the 2024 Electoral College did - by eliminating safe red and blue races in order to spot the leaners and decisive races. My analysis of those races will follow the diagnosis of safe races, and the delay will be prudent because the primaries are much more important for the races that are still up in the air.

Previous:

Appalachia (KY, TN, WV)

Carolinas (NC, SC)

Deep South (AL, LA, MS)

Florida

Georgia

Illinois and Iowa

Industrial Midwest (IN, MI, OH)

Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, NJ)

New England (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

New York

Ozarks + Plains (AR, KS, MO, NE, ND, SK, OK)

Pennsylvania

Texas

Upper Midwest (MN, WI)

Virginia

INTRODUCTION

For this year’s analysis, I am sending Utah to the Southwest region, which will be previewed on Tuesday. The Rockies groups Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming into a minor region featuring just 13 seats (only 3% of the U.S. House), with over 60% of those featured in Colorado. Montana received a second congressional district at the start of this decade thanks to its rapid population growth, leaving Wyoming as the only state in the region with a single at-large Congressman.

Colorado, despite its horrific Universal Mail-In Voting system and lopsided urban population in the Denver area, has one of the fairest House maps around, currently featuring a 4-4 split between the parties the Democrats are seeking to undo Virginia-style for 2028. That 4-4 split is subject to change this year with the GOP defending a leaner (CO-3) and one of the truest tossups in the 2026 race, CO-8. While MT-1 is unlikely to flip to Democrats, it stands are the first seat out of the “Safe GOP” listing - a move I made just this week.

Here are my evaluations of each state’s 2024 presidential election:

Analysis

COLORADO

CO-1: Diana DeGette (D), running for 16th term, +53.9% margin in 2024 in Denver seat - SAFE

CO-2: Joe Neguse (D), running for 5th term, +39.5% margin in 2024 - SAFE

CO-4: Lauren Boebert (R), running for 4th term, +11.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

CO-5: Jeff Crank (R), running for 2nd term, +13.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

CO-6: Jason Crow (D), running for 5th term, +20.5% margin in 2024 - SAFE

CO-7: Brittany Pettersen (D), running for 3rd term, +14.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

IDAHO

ID-1: Ross Fulcher (R), running for 5th term, +45.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

ID-2: Michael Simpson (R), running for 15th term, +30.4% margin in 2024 - SAFE

MONTANA

MT-2: Troy Downing (R), running for 2nd term, +32.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

WYOMING

WY-AL: Open seat, Harriet Hageman (R) retiring to run for U.S. Senate, +47.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

ROCKIES SUMMARY

Democrat 4

Republican 6

Leaner 2 (CO-3, MT-1)

Decisive 1 (CO-8)

Future analysis, with safe seats accounted for, will drill down on CO-3 and MT-1 (leaners) and the decisive seat of CO-8. Republicans would be wise to invest their resources in races that can be won rather than those not considered competitive, with well-established midterm dynamics hampering the president’s party accounted for.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.