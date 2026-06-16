Captain K's Corner

Captain K's Corner

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
10h

France can run paper-ballot national elections and know the result on election night, but Arizona needs days of Maricopa suspense and ballot-cure theater? Please. The permanent political class hides behind “local process” because mail-in fog protects the machine. Keshel’s point is resource discipline, but the bigger point is structural: Republicans are fighting candidates and election systems at the same time. Same-day voting, verified mail ballots only by request, proof of citizenship, voter ID, and fast public results are minimum standards. The Democrat Party calls that suppression because chaos is its turnout model. Clean the system and the Southwest goes red.

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