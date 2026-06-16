Author’s Note: This overview aims to identify seats that are not competitive in 2026, so resources can be allocated appropriately and with maximum impact. I will pass through the map in the same way I did for the 2024 election cycle, starting in the east and ending in the west.

The assessment for the 2026 House race begins the same way assessing the 2024 Electoral College did - by eliminating safe red and blue races in order to spot the leaners and decisive races. My analysis of those races will follow the diagnosis of safe races, and the delay will be prudent because the primaries are much more important for the races that are still up in the air.

Previous:

Appalachia (KY, TN, WV)

Carolinas (NC, SC)

Deep South (AL, LA, MS)

Florida

Georgia

Illinois and Iowa

Industrial Midwest (IN, MI, OH)

Mid-Atlantic (DE, MD, NJ)

New England (CT, ME, MA, NH, RI, VT)

New York

Ozarks + Plains (AR, KS, MO, NE, ND, SK, OK)

Pennsylvania

Rockies (CO, ID, MT, WY)

Texas

Upper Midwest (MN, WI)

Virginia

INTRODUCTION

As we barrel toward the Pacific Ocean, one last overland stopping point remains - the Southwest. While we may disagree on which states should be in this region, my set includes Arizona, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. All four states run terrible, mail-in heavy elections, making tossup races that much more difficult to secure for Republican candidates as vote counts stretch on until the job is done.

Arizona has two vital seats that will likely be among the tipping point states for the overall majority, and it’s Republicans on defense in both. Nevada continues to show promise as a future GOP outpost, but the Democrats have gerrymandered Las Vegas into three separate districts. New Mexico’s Democrats masterfully cut out the oil country in the state’s southeast to blend with urban areas near Albuquerque, and in a real twist of fate, Utah lost one of its guaranteed GOP seats when a state Supreme Court judge sided with the lawyer presenting the Democrat side of the case who she just happened to be, well, uh… Let’s move on.

Here are my evaluations of each state’s 2024 presidential election:

Analysis

ARIZONA

AZ-2: Eli Crane (R), running for 3rd term, +9.0% margin in 2024 to keep an eye on - SAFE

AZ-3: Yassamin Ansari (D), running for 2nd term, +44.3% margin in 2024 - SAFE

AZ-4: Greg Stanton (D), running for 5th term, +7.2% margin in 2024 - SAFE

AZ-5: Open seat, Andy Biggs (R) retiring to run for Governor, +20.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

AZ-7: Adelita Grijalva (D), running for 1st full term, +26.8% margin in 2024 for Raul Grijalva - SAFE

AZ-8: Abraham Hamadeh (R), running for 2nd term, +13.0% margin in 2024 - SAFE

AZ-9: Paul Gosar (R), running for 9th term, +30.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NEVADA

NV-1: Dina Titus (D), running for 8th term, +7.5% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NV-2: Open seat with David Flippo nominated, Mark Amodei (R) retiring, +18.9% margin in 2024 - SAFE REP

NV-4: Steven Horsford (D), running for 5th term, +8.1% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NEW MEXICO

NM-1: Melanie Stansbury (D), running for 4th term, +12.8% margin in 2024 - SAFE

NM-3: Teresa Leger Fernandez (D), running for 4th term, +11.6% margin in 2024 - SAFE

UTAH

UT-1: Blake Moore (R) redistricted out, Democrat nomination open - DEM FLIP

UT-2: Celeste Maloy (R), running for 3rd term - SAFE

UT-3: Mike Kennedy (R), running for 2nd term - SAFE

UT-4: Open seat, Burgess Owens (R) retiring - SAFE REP

SOUTHWEST SUMMARY

Democrat 8

Republican 8

Leaner 2 (NV-3, NM-2)

Decisive 2 (AZ-1, AZ-6)

Future analysis, with safe seats accounted for, will drill down on NV-3 and NM-2 (leaners) and the decisive seats of AZ-1 and AZ-6. Republicans would be wise to invest their resources in races that can be won rather than those not considered competitive, with well-established midterm dynamics hampering the president’s party accounted for.

Seth Keshel, MBA, a former Army Captain of Military Intelligence and Afghanistan veteran, is the author of The American War on Election Corruption. His analytical method of election forecasting and analytics is known worldwide, and he has been commended by President Donald J. Trump for his work in the field.