Captain K's Corner

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Bob Knutson's avatar
Bob Knutson
12h

It is an entire state of illegitimacy.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
3h

I once argued for Lex Luthor’s plan to sink California into the ocean and make Arizona beachfront property.

https://luthmann.substack.com/p/californias-lettuce-picker-lottery

After reading Seth Keshel’s California House overview, the idea is not getting worse. California is America’s mother ship of electile dysfunction: jungle primaries, ballot fog, endless counting, Democrat gerrymanders, and a political class that treats representation as an engineering project. Keshel’s map is brutal: Democrats are trying to turn a 43-9 advantage into something closer to 48-4, then pretend democracy happened. California is not a state election system anymore. It is a ballot-harvesting industrial park.

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